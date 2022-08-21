Vladimir Putin Aide's Daughter Killed In Car Bomb Attack Meant For Him

Now, Putin's supporters are calling for the country to take revenge on Ukraine for allegedly planting the bomb meant for Dugin. However, according to investigators, there is no evidence anyone connected to Ukraine were involved in the attack.

Following the explosion, a journalist by the name of Maxim Kononenko wrote: "The address of the main building of the SBU [Ukrainian secret services]: Volodymyrska 33, Kyiv. I'm going to try to sleep now, and when I wake up, I hope to read on the news that it was f—ing bombed along with its basements."

"The terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to eliminate Alexander Dugin blew up his daughter...in a car" the head of Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushlin, posted: "Blessed memory of Daria, she is a real Russian girl."