Kremlin Kingpin: 10 Victims Suspected To Have Been Poisoned By Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin’s global killing spree first came into renewed focus in April 2018 with the poisoning of a turncoat Russian spy on British soil – and government officials believed the nerve toxin used in that attack had already been smuggled into the U.S. at the time of the Russian’s death, Radar has learned.

In a bid to prevent an attack in America, the Department of Homeland Security reportedly took “countermeasures” regarding Russian nationals who have entered the country in the past 15 months prior to the poisoning, and the measures have allegedly continued ever since.