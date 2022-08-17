A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty To Shooting His Ex-Friend, Rapper Repped By OJ Simpson's Lawyer
A$AP Rocky showed up to court this morning where he pled not guilty to felony firearms charges related to a 2021 shooting, Radar has learned.
The 33-year-old rapper was spotted arriving at the Los Angeles Superior Court with his lawyer Sara Caplan who has previously represented OJ Simpson and Phil Spector.
In court, A$AP (real name: Rakim Mayers) entered his plea to prosecutors' two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm. The court set his bond at $550k and his next hearing was scheduled for November.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, the Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced his office had filed the case against A$AP.
“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.
A$AP stands accused of shooting his ex-friend Terell Ephron aka A$AP Relli following a verbal altercation in Hollywood on November 6.
In a civil lawsuit filed by Ephron, he said A$AP invited him over to his spot, and when he showed up the rapper 'pulled a handgun and purposefully pointed in the direction of [Relli] and fired multiple shots.”
"[Relli] was in immediate fear for his life,” his lawyer wrote.
Relli was stuck by a bullet that required him to seek medical attention. His lawyer said the majority of the incident was caught on camera.
Relli's lawyer added, “As a result of being placed in fear of immediate grievous bodily harm, [Relli] suffered and continues to suffer physical, mental, and emotional injuries. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the LAPD arrested A$AP in April when he exited a plane in Los Angeles after returning from vacation with Rihanna.
The District Attorney waited months to officially bring criminal charges. If convicted, the rapper faces up to 12 years in prison which is bad news for someone who just welcomed a baby into the world.