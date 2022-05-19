Your tip
Rihanna Gives Birth! Singer Welcomes Baby Boy With A$AP Rocky, Weeks After Rapper's Arrest

Source: Mega
Source: Mega
May. 19 2022, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy, marking her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The 34-year-old Barbados-born singer welcomed their child in Los Angeles last week and somehow managed to keep his birth under wraps.

According to records, RiRi and A$AP's son is a Friday the 13th baby! His name has not been revealed.

Rumors began to swirl that the We Found Love singer had given birth last week after a source, who claimed to work at the hospital, posted on Facebook that she went into labor and everyone was forced to evacuate the floor.

The same person later shared: "She HAD A BOY YALL!"

The couple's baby came just weeks after A$AP's arrest.

As Radar reported, the 33-year-old rapper was arrested at LAX last month for assault with a deadly weapon with a gun. Police said his arrest was in connection to a November 2021 shooting. The alleged victim claimed A$AP was the one who pulled the trigger.

Law enforcement conducted a search warrant of his home and found several guns. They tested those weapons, and none of them were linked to the shooting.

It's also worth noting A$AP's firearms were registered and legally purchased.

The alleged victim claimed Rihanna's boyfriend fired three to four shots, grazing his hand. The shooting was never made public until A$AP was taken into custody. The alleged incident was also reportedly caught on camera.

His legal woes aren't over. A$AP's court date was scheduled for August.

A$AP must have thought his home had bad juju after the police raid. A U-Haul was spotted outside the rapper's property last week with men loading boxes in the trailer. The photos indicated he was moving out of the property and possibly into a bigger home with Rihanna and their new addition!

RiRi's been a ride or die through the whole ordeal, even canceling her first baby shower in the wake of A$AP's arrest. Before he was taken into custody, the mom of one also endured cheating rumors.

Last month, it was reported the Umbrella singer ended her relationship with A$AP after she caught him cheating. Weeks later, another woman came forward claiming they had flirty conservations behind Rihanna's back.

RiRi and A$AP never addressed the cheating rumors; however, the shoe designer he was reportedly creeping around with quickly put the speculation to bed.

Congrats to the happy couple!

