Rihanna Gives Birth! Singer Welcomes Baby Boy With A$AP Rocky, Weeks After Rapper's Arrest
Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy, marking her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The 34-year-old Barbados-born singer welcomed their child in Los Angeles last week and somehow managed to keep his birth under wraps.
According to records, RiRi and A$AP's son is a Friday the 13th baby! His name has not been revealed.
Rumors began to swirl that the We Found Love singer had given birth last week after a source, who claimed to work at the hospital, posted on Facebook that she went into labor and everyone was forced to evacuate the floor.
The same person later shared: "She HAD A BOY YALL!"
The couple's baby came just weeks after A$AP's arrest.
As Radar reported, the 33-year-old rapper was arrested at LAX last month for assault with a deadly weapon with a gun. Police said his arrest was in connection to a November 2021 shooting. The alleged victim claimed A$AP was the one who pulled the trigger.
Law enforcement conducted a search warrant of his home and found several guns. They tested those weapons, and none of them were linked to the shooting.
It's also worth noting A$AP's firearms were registered and legally purchased.
The alleged victim claimed Rihanna's boyfriend fired three to four shots, grazing his hand. The shooting was never made public until A$AP was taken into custody. The alleged incident was also reportedly caught on camera.
His legal woes aren't over. A$AP's court date was scheduled for August.
A$AP must have thought his home had bad juju after the police raid. A U-Haul was spotted outside the rapper's property last week with men loading boxes in the trailer. The photos indicated he was moving out of the property and possibly into a bigger home with Rihanna and their new addition!
RiRi's been a ride or die through the whole ordeal, even canceling her first baby shower in the wake of A$AP's arrest. Before he was taken into custody, the mom of one also endured cheating rumors.
Last month, it was reported the Umbrella singer ended her relationship with A$AP after she caught him cheating. Weeks later, another woman came forward claiming they had flirty conservations behind Rihanna's back.
RiRi and A$AP never addressed the cheating rumors; however, the shoe designer he was reportedly creeping around with quickly put the speculation to bed.
Congrats to the happy couple!