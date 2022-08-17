Haute Or Not? Kanye West Faces Backlash Over Selling Clothes In TRASH BAGS, Forcing Customers To 'Dig Through' To Find Their Size

Kanye West is facing controversy over selling his expensive clothes in trash bags, forcing customers to "dig through" to find their perfect fit, Radar has discovered.

The Yeezy Gap items are engineered by Balenciaga and far from cheap, RadarOnline.com can confirm, with the Dove Hoodie selling for $240, Sateen Cargo Pants going for $220, and a women's long sleeve bodysuit going for $300.

The shirts start around $60 and go up from there.