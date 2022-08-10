Another Lawyer Off The List: Kanye West's Pick To Replace 5th Divorce Attorney Says She 'Does Not Serve' As His Legal Counsel
Kanye West is about to run through the entire list of attorneys in his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Radar can confirm that the out-of-state lawyer he was hoping would take Samantha Spector's place will not be representing the rapper in the exes' ongoing battle over property and custody of their four children.
As this website reported, Ye filed documents in May making the move to secure Deborah Hong from the Pennsylvania law firm Stradley Ronon to represent him in his divorce with Kim after Spector told the judge their relationship was irretrievably broken.
In Spector's motion to drop Kanye as her client, she even mentioned Hong, stating she “has confirmed she is acting on behalf of Ye and should receive all communications directed at him.”
However, RadarOnline.com is told Hong isn't representing Ye after his fifth divorce attorney quit. In fact, she's not even a divorce lawyer — making the rapper's request even more bizarre.
"Deborah Hong is a corporate lawyer who specializes in business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures. She is not a family law practitioner and does not serve as legal counsel to Ye regarding any marital or custody matters," her law firm told us on Tuesday.
The judge relinquished Spector, who represented Amber Heard in her divorce from Johnny Depp, from her duties of representing Ye last week.
The famed attorney wasn't planning on officially withdrawing as counsel until this week, but the judge let her off the hook early. Spector was the fifth lawyer who represented the rapper in his divorce.
Besides relinquishing his counsel, Ye was warned to submit his financial declarations, or his divorce case with Kim will be heading to trial in December.
Despite the two being declared legally single in March, they are still working through on topics like the custody of their kids — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — and property.
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly six years of marriage.