Roasted! Pete Davidson Drags Kanye West During Stand-Up Show, Addresses Beef & AIDS Rumor

“I’ve had a really weird year," Davidson opened before joking about his feud with Ye. “I had an AIDS scare this year,” the Saturday Night Live star stated.“And you’re like ‘Pete wow what’s going on in your life? Are you sharing needles? Are you doing heroin? Are you having tons of unprotected sex?’ No, Kanye told me I have AIDS.”

His bit seemingly confirmed the rumor that Ye was running around town telling everyone Davidson had AIDS.

“He’s a genius so I was like, ‘Oh f—k. I better call my doctor. The guy who made ‘College Dropout’ says I have AIDS," Davidson joked.