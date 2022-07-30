The video depicts a group of men in camouflage uniforms holding another man down as they graphically castrate him with a box cutter before taunting him by holding his body parts up to the camera. This is only one of several horrific videos showing the men abusing their victim. A final video was released that reveals the Ukrainian soldier's fate when he is shown being shot in the head, tied to a rope and dragged away.

One of the Russian soldiers allegedly responsible was partially identified by his dress — a distinctive uniform and insignia, a bracelet and a black hunter's hat. He was recognized from separate news footage showing Luhansk forces walking a chemical plant in Severodonetsk.

Aric Toler, who works in open source investigations for online investigative site Bellingcat, confirmed that the harrowing video clips showed no signs of manipulation that would indicate the footage was faked.