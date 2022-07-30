New horrifying photos of the secluded Rio de Janeiro home reveal how appalling the conditions they lived in truly were. Filthy bedding could be seen piled on a stained, dirt-darkened mattress surrounded by trash bags that appeared to be full of clothing. The walls were dirty and crumbling, and rows of bottles lined the walls of the shack's kitchen area next to a small, rusting stove.

During their grueling years of confinement, the woman and children spent most of their time tied up, starving and extremely dehydrated. The mother told law enforcement that it wasn't uncommon for them to go without food for three days. She also alleged Silva — who she had been married to for 23 years— regularly physically and psychologically abused them.

She explained further that she hadn't been allowed to work or leave the home, and that their children did not attend school.