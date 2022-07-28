'A Truly Horrible Event' Connecticut Community Rocked By Mother's Murder Of Her Three Children And Subsequent Suicide
A Hispanic mother with three children is accused of strangling each one of them to death and then took her own life by the same method, Radar has learned.
It's a beyond-horrific scenario that has seemingly occurred in Dansbury, Connecticut. Local police identified the mother as Sonia Loja, 36, and the three children as Junior Panjon, 12, Joselyn Panjon, 5, and Jonael Panjon, 5.
Police found the bodies after making their way to a residence at 10 Whaley Street around dinner time Wednesday evening for a welfare check.
“The Mayor’s Office and the City’s Police, Fire, Health, Education, Emergency Management, and Health Departments, along with Nuvance Health have coordinated efforts to provide services to the family and friends of the deceased,” Cp. Mark Williams said in a statement. “As this is also an emotionally damaging incident for first responders, services have been extended to public safety personnel who responded to the scene.”
“An autopsy of the deceased is scheduled for this morning at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington, CT,” he continued. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victims.”
“Mayor Dean Esposito, who responded to the scene to offer support, states, “A truly horrible event occurred in our city yesterday and we mourn the tragic loss of life. In the coming days, mental health and counseling services will be provided through collaboration with the Danbury Public Schools and the City of Danbury. Our community grieves for the innocent lives taken from us. We will get through this together.””
The bodies of the children were found in the house, while Loja's was discovered in a shed out back. The welfare check was prompted by a phone call from an unidentified male, who was distraught and crying.
Neighbor Atkin Guishard told The Middletown Press he was horrified by the deaths. “This is a very quiet neighborhood, if something happens, everybody on the block is bound to know. But that is a tragedy I can’t even fathom.”
SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741. People can also call 988 for crisis help.