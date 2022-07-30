Bad Hair Day?Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Looks Worse For Wear As He Parties On Miami Yacht
As Jennifer Lopez continues to celebrate her lowkey nuptials in Capri after spending the last two weeks on a lavish European honeymoon with Ben Affleck, the pop star's ex-husband is looking worse for wear.
Marc Anthony was spotted cruising Miami with David and Romeo Beckham on a yacht on Thursday, July 28.
The 53-year-old singer appeared overly thin, his facial hair was scruffy and his hair unkempt while boating with the famed soccer legend. They appeared to be drinking Bud Light and chatting while showing each other pictures on their phones.
Beckham and Anthony have been close friends for years, ever since they met at one of the singer's concerts in 2011. The "You Sang To Me" artist was even named godfather to Beckham's youngest son, Cruz, at his baptism in 2019 when he was 14-years-old.
The soccer star also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, and Romeo, 19, as well as his 11-year-old daughter, Harper, with his wife, former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham.
Anthony and Lopez tied the knot in 2004, months after the "On the Floor" singer's original split from Affleck. They were married for 10 years until their 2014 split and share 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme.
The twins jetted off with their mother, stepdad and new stepsiblings — Seraphina, 13, Violet, 16 — for a Parisian getaway after the Batman actor and the Hustlers actress said "I do." On Saturday, July 23, they were spotted cruising the Seine River in Paris while Affleck took a seemingly much needed snooze.
Later that week, Emme was spotted walking hand-in-hand with her pop star mom after having lunch.
As Radar previously reported, love is in the air for Anthony too! He popped the question to his 23-year-old girlfriend, Nadia Ferreira, back in May — with a piece of jewelry that looks suspiciously similar to one of J.Lo's rings.
"Nadia's enormous diamond looks to be an emerald cut flanked on either side by tapered baguette diamonds," Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, dished at the time. "Based on initial photos, I'd estimate her gigantic center stone is 10 carats."
Ferreira's ring looks almost identical to the one Lopez wore throughout her marriage with Anthony. It is estimated to be worth $500,000.
