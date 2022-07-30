The 53-year-old singer appeared overly thin, his facial hair was scruffy and his hair unkempt while boating with the famed soccer legend. They appeared to be drinking Bud Light and chatting while showing each other pictures on their phones.

Beckham and Anthony have been close friends for years, ever since they met at one of the singer's concerts in 2011. The "You Sang To Me" artist was even named godfather to Beckham's youngest son, Cruz, at his baptism in 2019 when he was 14-years-old.

The soccer star also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, and Romeo, 19, as well as his 11-year-old daughter, Harper, with his wife, former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham.