Ghislaine Maxwell Makeup Commissary List Exposed! All The Cosmetics The Convicted Sex Pest Can Buy Behind Bars
Ghislaine Maxwell can keep up with appearances while she's behind bars. Radar has obtained the ex-socialite-turned-convicted-sex pest's makeup commissary list at her new prison FCI Tallahassee, exposing what cosmetics are available for Maxwell to purchase if she decides to paint her face during her 20-year prison sentence.
According to the list, Jeffrey Epstein's former lover has access to the biggest brand-name makeup on the market — CoverGirl and Maybelline — but options are few and far between.
When it comes to foundation, Maxwell only has one choice: CoverGirl. The brand also provides prisoners at FCI Tallahassee with mascara and lip gloss if they have enough money to spend.
Foundation will set Maxwell back $8.90, and lip gloss will run her $7.90. Mascara sits at $5.70.
If she doesn't want to be a CoverGirl, the convicted criminal has another mascara option, and it is cheaper but only by a few cents.
Maybelline mascara is listed at $8.85. The brand's colorful eyeshadow palette is $7.30. But for $12.10, Maxwell and her inmate pals can be the proud owners of a nude eyeshadow palette.
If almost $8 is too much for the former New York it-girl to spend on her CoverGirl lips, she can get her hands on lip gloss in the shades "Sweet Glaze," "Raspberry Voice," and, ironically, "Sinless" for only $3.20.
Maxwell's eyeliner will cost her $1.10, and she can choose between black or brown depending on her mood. Bronzer is $4.40, but there's only one kind.
Blush includes a "pearlescent pink" or "wine" color for $3.15. For powder, Maxwell will only have to pay $4.55.
Makeup brushes are the most expensive thing on the cosmetics list at $9.45. To keep her products all in one place, Maxwell will have to shell out $6 for a cosmetics bag.
She has plenty of time to get used to the products considering she was handed a 20-year prison sentence. Epstein's ex was found guilty of recruiting and grooming underage girls for the late billionaire and his pals' pleasure.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Maxwell can not contact her victims when she's out. She must also register as a sex offender upon release. Maxwell will be 80 years old when she's released from prison — if she serves her entire sentence.