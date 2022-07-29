Kim Kardashian & 'Climate Criminal' Kylie Jenner's BF Travis Scott Among Celebs With The Worst Private Jet CO2 Emissions

The TV personality-turned-makeup guru billionaire was blasted by environmentalists after posting a photo of herself and Scott embracing in front of their respective jets, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.

"You wanna take mine or yours?" she captioned the post, leading to claims she is "out of touch."

Amid the backlash, one critic tweeted, ​​"Not her flexing her absolute disregard for the planet."

Interestingly enough, her average flight time is estimated to be just over 24 minutes, showing just how short some of these A-list trips in the sky are.