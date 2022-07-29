Kim Kardashian & 'Climate Criminal' Kylie Jenner's BF Travis Scott Among Celebs With The Worst Private Jet CO2 Emissions
Kim Kardashian and Travis Scott are among the worst celebrity offenders when it comes to private jet CO2 emissions, Radar has learned.
Kylie Jenner, who was dubbed a "climate criminal" by some naysayers after she took a 17-minute flight totaling less than 40 miles this month, ironically didn't make the top 10.
The TV personality-turned-makeup guru billionaire was blasted by environmentalists after posting a photo of herself and Scott embracing in front of their respective jets, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.
"You wanna take mine or yours?" she captioned the post, leading to claims she is "out of touch."
Amid the backlash, one critic tweeted, "Not her flexing her absolute disregard for the planet."
Interestingly enough, her average flight time is estimated to be just over 24 minutes, showing just how short some of these A-list trips in the sky are.
According to research conducted by the sustainability-driven marketing company Yard, Kim has a much worse track record.
This year, Kim's jet "emitted 4268.5 tonnes of carbon emissions over 57 flights."
The SKKN founder's usual flight time is roughly 85.49 minutes and she averages 99.78 miles.
One of her quickest trips was a 38-minute flight to Palm Springs, during which she "emitted 3 tonnes" of CO2. The mom of four also took a 23-minute flight in SoCal.
Last month, the Selfish author showed off her luxurious private jet decked out with camping-themed decorations for her daughter North's 9th birthday following their trip.
Kim made #7 of the worst offenders while the Goosebumps rapper nabbed 10th place on the list. Travis emitted "3033.3 tonnes of CO2e just this year, with an average flight journey of just 7.31 miles – the shortest average in the top 10," according to the report.
As for who took the top spot, it was none other than Taylor Swift. The Blank Space singer's total flight emissions since January 2022 have racked in at 8,293.54 tonnes, AKA 1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions.
Some of the other top CO2e offenders include Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, Alex Rodriguez, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Mark Wahlberg, and Oprah Winfrey.