Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware Indicted For Murder Of GF & Tampering With Corpse

Pomaski, 29, was last seen alive at a house party in April 2021. Her remains were found months later on December 10, according to officials.

Her mother, Leslie Mandeville, said her family grew increasingly concerned when Pomaski did not reach out on Mother's Day, which also marked her father's birthday.

"We appreciate everyone who has come forward to provide evidence and aid in our investigation," said Lacy Johnson, a chief prosecutor in the Major Offenders Division, who is handling the case, per a release on Thursday.