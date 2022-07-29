Shakira Smiling Near Private Jet Days Before Prosecutors Recommend 8 Years In Prison Over Tax Evasion Allegations
It appears that Shakira had no idea what prosecutors had in store for her. The Hips Don't Lie singer was spotted looking cheerful near a private jet just days before Radar reported that Spanish prosecutors are gunning for the judge to slap Shakira with an 8-year prison sentence after accusing her of failing to pay millions of dollars in taxes.
The Colombian-born entertainer, 45, was photographed smiling alongside airport personnel on a tarmac after leaving a Mexican resort in Cabo with her children — son, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.
Shakira REJECTS Deal, Headed To Trial In $15 Million Tax Scandal On Heels Of Breakup
Shakira seemed in great spirits despite her legal woes. Keeping it casual with her travel attire, the Waka Waka singer slipped into a pair of daisy dukes, an oversized t-shirt, sunglasses, and a white fanny pack.
Wearing her hair up in a messy bun, she appeared completely unbothered by the damning allegations against her.
Spanish prosecutors filed documents on Friday, demanding the judge slap Shakira with 8 years in prison after allegedly failing to pay the government 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes.
The filing came two days after Shakira rejected the deal she was offered and opted to go to trial to prove her alleged innocence.
Her PR firm, Llorente y Cuenca, fiercely denied the accusations against her.
Shakira "trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law," they said after she rejected the offer.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Waka Waka singer has been accused of tax evasion after allegedly not paying taxes to the Spanish government between 2012 and 2014.
Shakira has always denied any wrongdoing, but the judge declared that there was enough evidence to take her case to trial.
Shakira's legal issues aren't the only troubles she's faced lately.
She's fresh off the heels of a breakup. Shakira shocked the world when she ended her 11-year relationship with football star Gerard Pique in June. He's also the father of her two children.