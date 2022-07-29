Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Shakira

Shakira Smiling Near Private Jet Days Before Prosecutors Recommend 8 Years In Prison Over Tax Evasion Allegations

shakira years prison tax evasion
Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 29 2022, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

It appears that Shakira had no idea what prosecutors had in store for her. The Hips Don't Lie singer was spotted looking cheerful near a private jet just days before Radar reported that Spanish prosecutors are gunning for the judge to slap Shakira with an 8-year prison sentence after accusing her of failing to pay millions of dollars in taxes.

Article continues below advertisement

The Colombian-born entertainer, 45, was photographed smiling alongside airport personnel on a tarmac after leaving a Mexican resort in Cabo with her children — son, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

Shakira REJECTS Deal, Headed To Trial In $15 Million Tax Scandal On Heels Of Breakup

shakira rejects deal tax trial jail time
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Shakira seemed in great spirits despite her legal woes. Keeping it casual with her travel attire, the Waka Waka singer slipped into a pair of daisy dukes, an oversized t-shirt, sunglasses, and a white fanny pack.

Wearing her hair up in a messy bun, she appeared completely unbothered by the damning allegations against her.

Spanish prosecutors filed documents on Friday, demanding the judge slap Shakira with 8 years in prison after allegedly failing to pay the government 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes.

The filing came two days after Shakira rejected the deal she was offered and opted to go to trial to prove her alleged innocence.

Article continues below advertisement
shakira rejects deal tax trial jail time
Source: Mega

Her PR firm, Llorente y Cuenca, fiercely denied the accusations against her.

Shakira "trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law," they said after she rejected the offer.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Waka Waka singer has been accused of tax evasion after allegedly not paying taxes to the Spanish government between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira has always denied any wrongdoing, but the judge declared that there was enough evidence to take her case to trial.

shakira years prison tax evasion main
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Shakira's legal issues aren't the only troubles she's faced lately.

She's fresh off the heels of a breakup. Shakira shocked the world when she ended her 11-year relationship with football star Gerard Pique in June. He's also the father of her two children.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.