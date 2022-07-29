Bradley Cooper & Huma Abedin 'Not Dating' Despite Reports Of Budding Romance
Strictly platonic! Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin are "NOT dating," an insider exclusively told Radar amid rumors of the duo being Hollywood's newest power couple.
Reports surfaced earlier this month claiming sparks were flying between the A Star Is Born hunk, 47, and top aide to Hillary Clinton, 46, who is also known for being the ex-wife of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner.
They were reportedly introduced to each other through Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who was said to have "played matchmaker" because she is "BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma."
Abedin and Cooper had supposedly been keeping their romance hush-hush after finding out they shared many similar interests such as politics and human affairs.
This week, a Hamptons local even told Page Six they spotted the duo together at Goldberg's Famous Bagels in Amagansett last Sunday.
However, a rep for Abedin shot down the claim, stating that wasn't possible.
"Huma was in upstate [New York] all weekend and abroad immediately before that, so that can't be true," they told the outlet.
Meanwhile, Cooper's team also aimed to debunk the report, stating that it was not accurate because "Bradley was in New York" at the time. His rep also reiterated they are not romantic.
"They know each other, but are not even that close friends," our source added.
Just one day ago, the Hangover actor hosted a small gathering of friends and family at his New York City abode, which marked Abedin's 46th birthday.
She was noticeably not spotted at the affair.
While promoting her memoir Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds last year, Abedin dished about her relationship status.
In an interview with The Cut, Abedin said she and Weiner — the former Democratic congressman from New York — were in the "final stages" of their divorce after his sexting scandal.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Weiner was sentenced in 2017 to 21 months in prison for sexting with a minor. He served about 15 months prior to his release.
Cooper, for his part, split from his model ex-fiancée, Irina Shayk, in June 2019 after four years together.