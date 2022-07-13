Shacking Up? Huma Abedin Puts East Hampton Home Up For Rent Months After She Starts Dating Bradley Cooper

Once the Hamptons home has been rented out, it has left some wondering where she will go next.

The gorgeous two-story abode comes with five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and is said to be a "perfect summer retreat" with a "bright and cheery" feel.

It features newly renovated bathrooms, a heated pool with a spacious yard, outdoor shower, and a beautiful patio area, per the listing viewed by RadarOnline.com. Plus, "the dining room is sure to impress for entertaining."