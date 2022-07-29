Ioan Gruffudd Pleads With Judge To Order Ex Alice Evans To Stop Leaking His Texts To Their Daughter Online
Ioan Gruffudd has rushed back to court pleading with a judge to tell his estranged wife to stop leaking their personal text conversations online, Radar has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 48-year-old Fantastic Four actor requested to amend his restraining order petition against his ex, Alice Evans.
Ioan was granted a temporary restraining order in February, weeks after he filed for divorce. In his new filing, he said Alice has continued to cause him issues and wants additional provisions added to the order.
He demands Alice not make any posts on any social media account, “including but not limited to Instagram and Twitter accounts, disparaging or harassing [Ioan] or the other protected person.” The other person is listed as Ioan’s new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace.
Further, he wants Alice not to post his text messages or any other communications to the parties’ children, or the children’s text messages or any other communications to Ioan, on any social media account.
He also asked for the judge to order Alice not to contact his employer or make disparaging statements about him to his employers.
In court documents, Ioan said since the restraining order was put in place, Alice “has used her social media accounts to continue to harass, threaten, and disturb the peace of both me and my girlfriend, Bianca Wallace.”
Ioan said Alice’s social media accounts are both public and both of their children have access to Instagram. He said his ex posted his private texts exchanged with their daughter.
Alice allegedly wrote on her Instagram story, “NO money while the hun takes $10k first class tickets around the world with new GF to show her what a catch he is! Run, Bianca, Run!! . . . He's spent all our savings. All our money for the kids, and STILL owes his lawyer's around $400k. I have less than $2k to live on. My kids haven't been away since he left. Yes. F--- the TRO.”
Back in March, Ioan filed for divorce from Alice after 13 years of marriage. He listed the date of separation as January 1, 2021.
In his petition, he listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup. The couple share two daughters 11-year-old Ella and a 7-year-old Elsie.
Alice has demanded primary custody and spousal support.
The actor previously accused his ex of threatening to "do what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp." In court docs, he said, “Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp. Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands.”
The exes are set to face off in court next week.