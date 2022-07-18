'This Isn't A Loving Relationship': Ioan Gruffudd's Ex Shares Alleged Texts He Sent To Daughter, 12, As Custody Battle Rages On

Actor Ioan Gruffudd's estranged wife, Alice Evans, shared screenshots of alleged text messages sent from her ex to their 12-year-old daughter over the past year as their custody drama reaches a boiling point.

On Sunday, the mom of two posted the photos to illustrate "the difference in the way my husband is presenting his relationships with his kids and the reality," as alleged in a previous social media post, claiming Gruffudd has refused to see them for over a year.