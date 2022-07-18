Alex Rodriguez Flashes Smile On Guys' Night Out In L.A. Hours After Ex-Fiancée J Lo Ties Knot With Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez appeared to be unfazed that his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez said "I do" to Ben Affleck just one year after ending their engagement. The former MLB player, 46, was spotted on guys' night out in J Lo's Los Angeles territory on Sunday, hours after she announced she eloped with Affleck in Las Vegas.
A-Rod seemed to be in a great mood after a lavish dinner at Mr. Chow with his baseball buddy David Ortiz. J Lo's ex looked like a was on the prowl, flashing his drool-worthy smile while dressed in a navy button-up and blue jeans outside of the famous restaurant.
Accessorizing with his fancy watch, his left ring finger was noticeably bare — unlike his former flame's digit.
J Lo ended her two-year engagement to A-Rod in April 2021 after rumors swirled that he cheated on her. Weeks later, Affleck was seen sneaking out of her home.
The new Mr. and Mrs. Affleck have been inseparable since.
J Lo was initially set to wed Affleck in 2003 but famously called off the wedding days before the ceremony. This time, the couple kept their wedding low-key and a total secret.
As Radar reported, J Lo and Affleck exchanged nuptials in front of "her mom, her kids, and yes, her hair and makeup team."
Despite wearing a recycled dress from one of her movies, the Let's Get Loud singer made sure to fly in her entire glam squad for her special day.
“Come on, do you really think J Lo would do her own hair and makeup? No way. She knows those pictures are going to go everywhere. Even when she is being Jennifer, there is a little J Lo inside her," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
On Sunday, J Lo shocked the world when she announced she was "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."
"Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," she wrote on her blog.
"Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage," she dished.
"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives," J Lo told her fans.
"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more," she noted, adding, "Best night of our lives."
Affleck proposed to J Lo in April, exactly one year after she called off her engagement to A-Rod.
This marks her fourth wedding and his second. J Lo was famously married to Marc Anthony, Chris Judd, and Ojani Noa. Affleck said "I do" to Jen Garner in 2005. They divorced in 2018.