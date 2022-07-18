Ex-President Donald Trump & Wife Melania Return To NYC Days Before Ivana's Funeral Service

The couple arrived at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday in photos obtained by Daily Mail, showing Donald, 76, exiting his black SUV as he was ushered into the building by his security detail. Melania, 52, was seen trailing behind him.

Loved ones will pay their respects to the first Trump spouse at the historic St Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church on Lexington Avenue on Wednesday.

Trump and Ivana shared three children together: Donald Jr., 44, Eric, 38, and Ivanka, 40. The two wed in 1977 and divorced in 1992 after 15 years of marriage.