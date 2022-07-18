Ex-President Donald Trump & Wife Melania Return To NYC Days Before Ivana's Funeral Service
Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, were spotted touching down in Manhattan days before his former spouse Ivana is laid to rest, Radar has learned.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed last week, the former President and First Lady were invited to attend Ivana's upcoming funeral service prior to their return to the Big Apple.
The couple arrived at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday in photos obtained by Daily Mail, showing Donald, 76, exiting his black SUV as he was ushered into the building by his security detail. Melania, 52, was seen trailing behind him.
Loved ones will pay their respects to the first Trump spouse at the historic St Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church on Lexington Avenue on Wednesday.
Trump and Ivana shared three children together: Donald Jr., 44, Eric, 38, and Ivanka, 40. The two wed in 1977 and divorced in 1992 after 15 years of marriage.
Although Trump and Melania got an invitation to the service, an insider told us that wife #2 Marla Maples and the former couple's daughter, Tiffany Trump, were not invited.
Ivana and Melania's relationship has long been plagued with rumors of a feud, further fueled by some comments made in the press.
When Trump was in office, Ivana joked about being the true "First Lady" because she was "the first Trump wife."
"I have the direct number to White House but I don't really want to call him because Melania is there and I don’t really want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that," she told ABC.
Melania later replied via an eye-catching statement shared by her communications director, Stephanie Grisham.
"Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, DC, and is honored by her role as first lady of the United States," Grisham said, adding, "There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise."
It appears Melania is ready to leave the past behind her so she can stand alongside Donald during the service.
RadarOnline.com previously confirmed that Ivana died last week at the age of 73, leading to a loving tribute from President #45.
Donald gushed, "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana."