Shakira REJECTS Deal, Headed To Trial In $15 Million Tax Scandal On Heels Of Breakup

Shakira “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law,” her R firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement on Wednesday.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Whenever, Wherever singer faces possible jail time if she's found guilty of tax evasion after being accused of not paying taxes to the Spanish government between 2012 and 2014, despite living in the country most of that time.