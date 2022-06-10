Single Life: Shakira Stuns On Rare Public Outing & Looks Carefree After Split From Boyfriend Of 11 Years Gerard Piqué
Newly single Shakira was spotted with a pizza box in hand, looking chic in a summer dress as she stepped out following her split from longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué.
Regardless of her breakup going public this week, the Hips Don't Lie songstress, 45, kept her chin up while enjoying her sunny afternoon in the Spanish capital on Friday.
Shakira kept cool in a patterned frock that she paired with matching pink-toned aviator sunglasses and cowgirl-inspired ankle boots in photos obtained by Daily Mail, appearing to be in a cheery mood.
Fans were shocked to learn of the Colombian-born hitmaker and soccer stud's decision to call it quits following their 11-year relationship just days ago on June 4.
The exes share two sons together: Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.
"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said in a joint statement over the weekend. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."
The couple confirmed their romance in 2011 after meeting on the set of her Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) music video, although split rumors began swirling earlier this month after reports surfaced claiming Shakira caught the professional athlete, 35, having an affair when they were still together. Neither of them addressed cheating claims.
Some of the reports from Spanish media outlets claimed Piqué had left the family's home in Barcelona and had been living by himself in the city.
This week, the former flames continued to lead their separate lives, having been spotted on their own while both attending their son's baseball tournament in the Czech Republic.
Back in February, she clued in fans about how they managed their disputes as a couple.
"My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to wait up for me so long. He's tired of waiting up," Shakira quipped during an appearance on the Planet Weirdo with Holly H podcast.
"I've become a lot more punctual since I met him. [But] the times that we actually fight is because I'm late and he's waiting up."