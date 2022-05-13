Marc Anthony, 53, Proposed To 23-Year-Old Model Nadia Ferreira With Diamond That Looks Identical To Jennifer Lopez's Ring

On Thursday, Ferreira took to her Instagram to flaunt the ironic emerald-cut stone. Here's where it gets even stranger — the singer's hand is showcased in the photo, too, as well as his wedding finger that he got tattooed after his nuptials to J. Lo. After their wedding, Marc made the nail in the coffin decision to get J. Lo's initials — JLA — inked on his finger. Following their split, he had her initials covered up.

"Engagement party," the model wrote over the announcement snap.