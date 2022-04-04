David & Victoria Beckham Unwind From Robbery Scare On $5 Million Superyacht Ahead Of Son Brooklyn's Wedding
David and Victoria Beckham enjoyed some fun in the sun on their $5 million yacht following the couple's robbery scare last month.
The former soccer player, 46, and Spice Girls icon, 47, spent their Sunday afternoon relaxing aboard the luxurious vessel, named Seven, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. David and Victoria were seen cozying up to each other while dressed casually for their leisurely day on the boat.
David was clad in a pair of black shorts and a simple white T-shirt while his counterpart opted for a black mini dress, completing her look with a pair of black designer sunglasses.
Harper, 10, and Romeo, 19, tagged along with their parents for the family excursion as they all soaked up the warm Miami weather ahead of Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz next week.
In late March, it was revealed that a masked burglar raided the Beckhams' London mansion — made even more frightening by the revelation they were at home during the incident.
"The thieves had broken through a window and darted straight back out of the same one with a small number of items," a source told The Sun. "Luckily, none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family."
CCTV footage was reportedly captured showing an intruder "clambering over" the front gate when it happened.
"Cruz discovered the break-in when he arrived home in the early hours with some friends," the source shared, noting it was the couple's son who first noticed the shattered glass. "He immediately ran to wake his dad and David carried out a search of the house in case the burglar was still inside the premises," added the insider. "The family were clearly shaken up by what happened. It was very upsetting for them."
After the ordeal, it appears the Beckhams are looking forward to happier times. Brooklyn and Nicola are just days away from exchanging their vows in front of friends and family on April 9. The couple met at Coachella in 2017 and went public with their blossoming romance in 2019. By the next year, he had popped the question.
Fans can hardly wait to see photos from their upcoming nuptials, especially because there are reports that former Spice Girls Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B, and Geri Horner got invites as well.