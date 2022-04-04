David & Victoria Beckham Unwind From Robbery Scare On $5 Million Superyacht Ahead Of Son Brooklyn's Wedding

"The thieves had broken through a window and darted straight back out of the same one with a small number of items," a source told The Sun. "Luckily, none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family."

CCTV footage was reportedly captured showing an intruder "clambering over" the front gate when it happened.

"Cruz discovered the break-in when he arrived home in the early hours with some friends," the source shared, noting it was the couple's son who first noticed the shattered glass. "He immediately ran to wake his dad and David carried out a search of the house in case the burglar was still inside the premises," added the insider. "The family were clearly shaken up by what happened. It was very upsetting for them."