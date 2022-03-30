Masked Burglar Breaks Into David And Victoria Beckham's London Mansion While Couple Was Home

"He immediately ran to wake his dad and David carried out a search of the house in case the burglar was still inside the premises," a source told The Sun about what led to their 999 call and search of the premises. "The family were clearly shaken up by what happened. It was very upsetting for them to find out the burglar had broken into the house while they were at home."

Although keepsakes were stolen from the property, "luckily, none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family," the insider added.

And unfortunately, they aren't the only house in the neighborhood that has been hit by robbers. Due to the increase in crime, security systems have become standard for local residents.