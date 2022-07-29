Missing Child Found Dead Inside Washington Machine At Texas Home
A child who had been reported missing was found two hours later dead inside a washing machine at his parents' Texas home, Radar has learned.
According to the Daily Mail, 7-year-old Troy Khoeler's body was found inside the top-loading washing machine at approximately 7:20 a.m., two hours after his adoptive parents reported him missing to 911. His cause of death has not been released.
The Daily Mail reported that Khoeler was fully clothed in the washing machine, noting it wasn't clear whether the top-loader had water in it or if the lid was closed.
Police have not said whether or not foul play is suspected, but a criminal investigation is underway and homicide officers spoke to each parent separately. According to the Daily Mail, Khoeler was fostered before being adopted by the parents in 2019, police stated. Police said there were no previous records indicating child abuse.
Harris County Sheriff's Office Lt. Robert Minchew told reporters that Khoeler may have been missing as early as 4 a.m., according to the Daily Mail. "We don't know what happened, but we intend to find out," he said. "Whether he was killed by the washing machine or killed and placed in it, we're just so far from that, I can't comment."
According to the Daily Mail, Minchew said officers were interviewing the parents and having them fill out a missing persons report when they noticed there were no signs of doors or windows being left open. They then conducted a search and found Khoeler's body.
Officials said Khoeler's father was home at the time he went missing, though his mother was believed to be working at a nearby hospital. Khoeler had no other siblings, the Daily Mail reported.