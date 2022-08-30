Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Leonardo Dicaprio
Exclusive Details

Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together

leonardo dicaprio and camila morrone split breakup pp
By:

Aug. 30 2022, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of July together this summer.

Interestingly, insiders squashed split rumors to RadarOnline.com a few months back.

Fans are already sounding off about the breakup news, with many pointing out that DiCaprio is a well-known bachelor in between relationships and is rumored to dump girls when they are around the age of 25.

Morrone turned 25 in July.

This story is developing ...

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.