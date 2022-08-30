Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.
The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.
Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of July together this summer.
Interestingly, insiders squashed split rumors to RadarOnline.com a few months back.
Fans are already sounding off about the breakup news, with many pointing out that DiCaprio is a well-known bachelor in between relationships and is rumored to dump girls when they are around the age of 25.
Morrone turned 25 in July.
This story is developing ...