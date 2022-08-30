Erika Jayne's Diamond Earrings To Hit Auction Block Along With Jewelry Her Husband Tom Girardi Gifted His Mistress

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Girardi and his firm were pushed into Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2020. His creditors accused him of running his firm like a Ponzi scheme.

Many of his former clients said they were owed millions from settlements that Girardi never paid out. Several victims of the once-respected lawyer have begun going after Jayne for the missing money.

In court documents, Jayne has been accused of aiding and abetting her husband’s scheme and benefitting from his alleged embezzlement. The Bravo star has denied having any knowledge of her husband’s affairs.