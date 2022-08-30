Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Shakira

Plus One! Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Takes New GF To Wedding As Singer Faces Possible Prison Sentence Over Tax Evasion Accusations

shakira ex gerard pique new girlfriend wedding photos prison taxes
Source: Mega
By:

Aug. 30 2022, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué is shoving his new relationship in the singer's face. Radar has learned the professional footballer, 35, took his much-younger lover Clara Chia Marti, 23, as his plus one to a wedding over the weekend — against the Colombian singer's wishes.

Article continues below advertisement

Piqué was spotted with his hands all over Marti when they attended the ceremony on the Costa Brava in Catalonia, Spain, on the heels of breaking his promise to the mother of his children to keep his relationship out of the public eye following their split earlier this year after more than a decade together.

His handy appearance with Marti also came in the wake of RadarOnline.com's report that Shakira could face 8 years in prison after being accused of tax evasion.

shakira angry gerard pique new girlfriend breakup cheating
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Shakira's ex looked happy with his PR student girlfriend. Wrapping his arm around a cheerful Marti, the athlete dressed in a black suit with a white button-up and boots but without a tie for the outdoor ceremony that took place earlier this month.

Shakira's new nemesis looked chic in a long, colorful dress and clear platformed wedges. Sporting her dyed blonde hair down and wavy, similar to the Hips Don't Lie singer, Marti seemed unfazed about the Grammy winner's displeasure over her romance with Piqué.

Article continues below advertisement
shakira ex gerard pique new girlfriend wedding photos prison taxes
Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Queen of Latin Music is "very angry" with the father of her children for failing to keep his promise and getting caught in a public lip-lock with Marti, who is 12 years younger than Shakira.

The exes — who share two children together — announced the end of their 11-year relationship in June.

Article continues below advertisement

It was later reported that Shakira allegedly kicked Piqué out of their home following cheating rumors. It's not known if Marti had anything to do with their breakup.

Piqué's new relationship is the least of the singer's worries as she faces possible time behind bars.

shakira fighting with ex gerard pique for million jet
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com revealed the news that Spanish prosecutors filed documents asking the judge to hit Shakira with an 8-year prison sentence after allegedly failing to pay the government 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes.

The filing came days after the Whenever, Wherever singer rejected the deal she was offered and opted to go to trial to prove her alleged innocence.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.