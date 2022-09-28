'Where's Jackie?' Joe Biden Called On Dead Rep. Jackie Walorski During Epic Gaff-Ridden Speech
Joe Biden asked for late Rep. Jackie Walorski to identify herself in front of a crowd in Washington, but she's dead. To add salt to the wound, Biden — whose the oldest president at 79 years old — not only forgot about her passing, but she only died last month.
His latest gaffe plays right into the Republicans' hands, who have questioned his cognitive ability ahead of the 2024 election.
Biden was addressing the issues of hunger, nutrition, and health at the White House on Wednesday when he seemed to have a lapse of memory over his colleague's month-old death. The Indiana Republican was killed — along with two of her staffers — in an August car crash. The incident shook D.C.
A tribute to honor Jackie was supposed to play after the event, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"We want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Representative [Jim] McGovern, Senator [Mike] Braun, Senator [Cory] Booker, Representative Jackie — are you here? Where’s Jackie? — I think she was going to be here,” Biden said, shocking everyone in the crowd.
On August 3, the White House released a statement about Jackie's sudden death on behalf of Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.
"Jill and I are shocked and saddened by the death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski of Indiana along with two members of her staff in a car accident today in Indiana," the statement read.
"Born in her beloved South Bend as the daughter of a meat-cutter and firefighter, she spent a lifetime serving the community that she grew up in — as a journalist, a nonprofit director, a state legislator, and eventually as a Member of Congress for the past nine and a half years,” the lengthy message continued.
“We may have represented different parties and disagreed on many issues, but she was respected by members of both parties for her work on the House Ways and Means Committee on which she served,” Biden said. “She also served as co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus, and my team and I appreciated her partnership as we plan for a historic White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health this fall that will be marked by her deep care for the needs of rural America.”
The flag outside of the White House was flown at half-staff to pay tribute to Jackie and her staffers, Emma Thomson and Zachery Potts, following their death.
Biden's flub set Twitter on fire, with many calling the president's latest blunder an "unacceptable error."