How Matthew Meehan & Luigi Rosabianca Are Helping Budding CEOs Build A Successful Venture

Starting a business might need an idea that works, but scaling it up to new heights is a completely different story. A small business faces several challenges, and the most common among them is the lack of financial support. Also, a majority of small businesses are owned and operated by budding entrepreneurs who are learning the game while playing it, so overcoming these struggles can be a real challenge.

This is where two financial and entrepreneurial experts, Matthew Meehan and Luigi Rosabianca, are helping these businesses find ground with Shield Advisory Group (SAG). It is a full-service consulting firm supporting small and medium-sized businesses to get access to credit and capital.