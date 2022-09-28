How Matthew Meehan & Luigi Rosabianca Are Helping Budding CEOs Build A Successful Venture
Starting a business might need an idea that works, but scaling it up to new heights is a completely different story. A small business faces several challenges, and the most common among them is the lack of financial support. Also, a majority of small businesses are owned and operated by budding entrepreneurs who are learning the game while playing it, so overcoming these struggles can be a real challenge.
This is where two financial and entrepreneurial experts, Matthew Meehan and Luigi Rosabianca, are helping these businesses find ground with Shield Advisory Group (SAG). It is a full-service consulting firm supporting small and medium-sized businesses to get access to credit and capital.
Matthew and Luigi co-founded Shield Advisory Group during the pandemic when small businesses were severely impacted due to the economic setback. They even lacked the resources needed to survive. Shield Advisory Group helped over 1,000 businesses get access to a combined capital of over a billion dollars so far.
Matthew and Luigi have more than two decades of experience working on Wall Street, which they leverage to support small and medium-sized businesses to scale up through Shield Advisory Group.
The goal of Shield Advisory Group is to support small businesses with all the essential resources and tools to grow. Matthew and Luigi discovered that the reason why small business owners quit is that they try to play multiple roles in their business and ultimately mess it all up.
While the complete focus of the CEO should be on business planning and strategizing, most of them waste precious time on marketing, sales, and product development. Shield Advisory Group has a team of experts who can handle the whole operation - including funding, accounting, payroll services, consulting, acquisitions, and more.
With profound knowledge in finance and business, Matthew and Luigi knew that strategies for businesses cannot be standardized as each business has a different niche. Shield Advisory Group provides only customized solutions to the clients helping them with all the resources needed to grow.
The Liquid Lunch Project Podcast is a tool from Shield Advisory Group that aspiring business owners can consider a masterclass in entrepreneurship.
The Liquid Lunch Project Podcast interviews celebrated personalities from across the country every week. It is a platform where guests inspire listeners with their real-life experiences. The guests at The Liquid Lunch Project include industry leaders, big thinkers, visionaries, authors, and CEOs. The valuable lessons, industry insights, and advice they share have already earned huge appreciation from people across the country.
Following the popularity of The Liquid Lunch Project, Matthew and Luigi launched a Friday morning newsletter called The Weekly. This free newsletter is an extension of The Liquid Lunch Project and also another resource for budding entrepreneurs to find information on different industries including finance, technology, etc.
Matthew and Luigi believe that a business needs several things to work simultaneously in order to scale up. Team building, resources, and tools are the most crucial among them, and Shield Advisory Group is assisting businesses in these areas.
The company hopes to reach out to 100K small and medium businesses in the near future, showing the way to access resources and tools like capital, tax credits, etc. that are now accessible only to larger corporations.