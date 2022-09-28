PnB Rock Suspect At Large Was Released From Jail MONTHS Before Rapper's Murder, Was On Probation For Possession Of A Firearm
Freddie Lee Trone, a 40-year-old man police have identified as a suspect involved in the murder and robbery of PnB Rock, was released from jail months before the rapper's slaying, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
RadarOnline.com has learned that a criminal case was filed against Freddie in August 2020. The case was disposed of in February 2021 after a plea deal was reached.
As part of the agreement, Freddie pleaded guilty to one charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm while the other two charges against him were dismissed: illegal possession of a firearm in public and ammunition charges.
Court records showed that he received a three-year suspended sentence with two years probation and 43 days of community service.
A suspended sentence is an alternative to imprisonment where a judge may partially or entirely suspend the convicted individual's time behind bars if the person fulfills certain conditions.
Jail records show Freddie was later booked into L.A. County Jail in August 2021 on a separate felony incident and released in March 2022.
When PnB was tragically gunned down on September 12, Freddie was still on probation.
RadarOnline.com's exclusive details on Freddie's checkered past come after police identified him as well as his 17-year-old son as suspects in the murder-robbery.
Reports claim a woman named Shauntel Trone has also been arrested in connection to the shooting on suspicion of accessory to murder, while the teen was alleged to be the shooter and his father was alleged to be the getaway driver.
Freddie is still at large and considered to be "armed and dangerous."
His photograph was released by investigators this week in an effort to track him down and bring him into custody.
PnB Rock was tragically killed after being shot in the back and chest while dining with his girlfriend, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled after the chart-topping performer was targeted at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles.
"The victim was sitting at a table, eating with a female witness when he was approached by the suspect," Captain Kelly Muniz told reporters. "The suspect then brandished a firearm and demanded his property."