PnB Rock Suspect At Large Was Released From Jail MONTHS Before Rapper's Murder, Was On Probation For Possession Of A Firearm

As part of the agreement, Freddie pleaded guilty to one charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm while the other two charges against him were dismissed: illegal possession of a firearm in public and ammunition charges.

Court records showed that he received a three-year suspended sentence with two years probation and 43 days of community service.

A suspended sentence is an alternative to imprisonment where a judge may partially or entirely suspend the convicted individual's time behind bars if the person fulfills certain conditions.