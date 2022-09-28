Ohio Parents Accused Of Abusing Their Five Children And Killing One In Custody
An Ohio couple is accused of killing their 8-year-old son and abusing their other four children, Radar has learned.
The parents, who are from Springfield Township, Ohio but were arrested in upstate New York, are accused of abuse during a 2016 incident. Court documents state that 51-year-old John Snyder II and Katherine Snyder, 51, were indicted on 26 counts, including aggravated murder, endangering children, and felonious assault.
"They weren't the nicest people, but you would never think that of someone," a former neighbor said of the couple.
Court documents state that the couple's four adopted children and one biological child were severely malnourished. The Snyders are also accused of physically abusing the children at their Conrad Drive home. The 8-year-old who died from the abuse was adopted.
"I'm just shocked. She was just excessive on everything, but I would never have thought that of her," the former neighbor said of Katherine Snyder, who is charged with causing the child's death via blunt force trauma to the head.
John Snyder II, meanwhile, is charged with causing serious physical harm to their children and not feeding them for five weeks in 2016.
Both were placed in the Clinton County (N.Y.) Correctional Facility pending extradition proceedings to Hamilton County in the Clinton County Court.
According to WLWT, the children are grown and in a safe location now. They detailed the abuse that allowed the office to seek the indictments.