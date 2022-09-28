Police Identify Father-Son Duo In Murder & Robbery Of Slain Rapper PnB Rock As 17-Year-Old Is Arrested While 'Armed & Dangerous' Dad Remains On The Loose
Police have identified a man named Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son as suspects in the murder and robbery of slain rapper PnB Rock, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Law enforcement sources say Freddie's 17-year-old son has been arrested in connection to the shooting on September 12, and reports claim the teen is suspected to be the one who pulled the trigger.
The Philadelphia recording artist was tragically gunned down while eating with his girlfriend at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles earlier this month.
It's believed Freddie drove the getaway car parked outside of Roscoe's, which sources claim was later burned.
LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said a woman, Shauntel Trone, 38, was also arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Autopsy findings showed that PnB Rock died from gunshot wounds to his back and chest, classifying his death as a homicide.
Freddie is still on the loose and authorities warn that he should be considered "armed and dangerous."
The persons involved fled with several gold and diamond chains belonging to PnB (real name: Rakim Hasheem Allen).
Sources told TMZ the father and son duo were already in the restaurant's parking lot when PnB arrived, which casts doubt on lingering theories the Selfish hitmaker was targeted from a social media post from his GF with their tagged location.
The break in the case comes after RadarOnline.com learned that PnB's body was ready to be released to his family after tensions with officials who argued it needed to be held longer due to his death being part of a homicide investigation.
PnB's brother, PnB Meen, expressed how it was important for their family to honor PnB with a Janazah, which is part of the Muslim funeral ritual in the wake of his passing.
"Rode threw the City With My brother one last time," wrote PnB Meen in a loving tribute last week. "Never imagined Rock Leaving like this, I gotta be Strong for the Family [and] hold it Down … I will Inshallah. It's not over. We just getting started Rock."