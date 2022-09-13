Nicki Minaj Ripped For Calling Out GF Of PnB Rock, Cardi B Defends Rapper's Partner

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and a slew of other rappers spoke out this week after PnB Rock was shot to death inside a California restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com reported on Monday, 30-year-old PnB Rock – whose real name is Rakim Allen – was shot to death while dining at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles with his girlfriend, Steph Sibounheuang.