‘Skeletons In Kate’s Closet’: Middleton’s Family Secrets Exposed As Prince William's Wife Becomes Princess Of Wales

Kate Middleton has taken over the title of Princess of Wales that was once bestowed upon her husband Prince William’s late mother Diana — but the 40-year-old ex-commoner and her family have a sordid past, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On the face of things, Prince William’s gorgeous wife has all the makings of the perfect Princess — but below the surface lurk tangled ties to a world of drugs, girls for hire and scandalous high society, RadarOnline.com can reveal.