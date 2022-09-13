Jason Sudeikis Wins Emmy Award For Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series As Bitter Custody Battle With Ex Olivia Wilde Rages On

Jason Sudeikis took home the prize for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2022 Emmy Awards as his custody drama with ex Olivia Wilde rages on, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The Ted Lasso star was in shock as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actors Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni excitedly called out his name, celebrating with his co-stars before gracing the stage on Monday night.