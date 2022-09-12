Emmy Awards 2022: Stars Hit The Red Carpet In Style For TV's Biggest Night
The 2022 Emmy Awards are officially here, bringing together several of Tinseltown's elite to celebrate excellence in the television industry.
Many fan-favorites are showing up in their Monday best for the star-studded affair taking place at the Microsoft Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.
Stylish suits, glamorous gowns and over-the-top accessories are expected to be the go-to this evening on the red carpet.
Several celebs were seen bringing their sartorial A-game ahead of the highly anticipated event, hitting up the Emmy Nominees Night party in West Hollywood over the weekend.
RadarOnline.com can confirm Kenan Thompson will take center stage as this year's host during a night that is sure to promise no shortage of show-stopping moments.
In addition to the fashion-forward looks, viewers can expect some stiff competition in the categories.
Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Succession, and Yellowjackets are facing off for the win in outstanding drama series.
Some of the other categories include best lead and supporting actress/actor in a comedy series, outstanding variety talk series, outstanding made-for-television movie, and outstanding competition program.
Scroll through the gallery below to see the 2022 Emmys red carpet photos:
Kaley Cuoco
The Big Bang Theory star gave a glimpse at her baby pink gown before her arrival.
Jenna Dewan
Ready to go! The pro dancer and actress dazzled in a bright yellow dress.
Christina Ricci
The Monstrous star shared a peek at her bejeweled number in a pre-red carpet snap.
Reese Witherspoon
The beloved Big Little Lies icon was a vision in blue for the event.
Amanda Seyfried
The Mean Girls actress was a show-stopped in her glittering gown.
Sofia Vegara
Wearing a canary yellow dress, the Modern Family star embodied her inner Hollywood siren.
Hannah Waddingham
The Ted Lasso star wowed in her waist-cinching pink gown with a tousled up 'do.