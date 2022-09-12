Your tip
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars Hit The Red Carpet In Style For TV's Biggest Night

emmy awards red carpet photos pp
Source: Instagram
Sep. 12 2022, Published 7:28 p.m. ET

The 2022 Emmy Awards are officially here, bringing together several of Tinseltown's elite to celebrate excellence in the television industry.

Many fan-favorites are showing up in their Monday best for the star-studded affair taking place at the Microsoft Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Stylish suits, glamorous gowns and over-the-top accessories are expected to be the go-to this evening on the red carpet.

Several celebs were seen bringing their sartorial A-game ahead of the highly anticipated event, hitting up the Emmy Nominees Night party in West Hollywood over the weekend.

RadarOnline.com can confirm Kenan Thompson will take center stage as this year's host during a night that is sure to promise no shortage of show-stopping moments.

In addition to the fashion-forward looks, viewers can expect some stiff competition in the categories.

Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Succession, and Yellowjackets are facing off for the win in outstanding drama series.

Some of the other categories include best lead and supporting actress/actor in a comedy series, outstanding variety talk series, outstanding made-for-television movie, and outstanding competition program.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the 2022 Emmys red carpet photos:

Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory star gave a glimpse at her baby pink gown before her arrival.

emmy awards red carpet photos
Source: @kaleycuoco/Instagram
Jenna Dewan

Ready to go! The pro dancer and actress dazzled in a bright yellow dress.

emmy awards red carpet photos
Source: @jennadewan/Instagram
Christina Ricci

The Monstrous star shared a peek at her bejeweled number in a pre-red carpet snap.

emmy awards red carpet photos
Source: @riccigrams/Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

The beloved Big Little Lies icon was a vision in blue for the event.

reese witherspoon ig
Source: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram
Amanda Seyfried

The Mean Girls actress was a show-stopped in her glittering gown.

amandaseyfried ig
Source: elizabehtstewart1/instagram
Sofia Vegara

Wearing a canary yellow dress, the Modern Family star embodied her inner Hollywood siren.

sofiavergara ig
Source: @sofiavegara/instagram
Hannah Waddingham

The Ted Lasso star wowed in her waist-cinching pink gown with a tousled up 'do.

hannahwaddingham
Source: MEGA
