PnB Rock Dead At 30: 'Selfish' Rapper Fatally Shot While Eating At Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles
Rapper PnB Rock is dead at the age of 30 after being fatally shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Selfish hitmaker, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was tragically pronounced dead just before 2 PM on Monday, law enforcement revealed during a press conference this afternoon.
He was shot while dining with his girlfriend, Steph Sibounheuang, and a source connected to the restaurant said the suspect appeared to have targeted PnB in a robbery. Sibounheuang had posted a location-tagged photo of their meal on social media prior to the chilling incident.
Disturbing video footage later captured at the location showed the performer fighting for his life.
PnB was rushed to the hospital just minutes after the shooting in Los Angeles, California, but sadly succumbed to his injuries.
Los Angles police Captain Kelly Muniz said the ordeal took place at the eatery's location on Main Street and Manchester Avenue.
"He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot," Muniz said, per the Los Angeles Times, revealing the shooter brandished a firearm inside the restaurant before demanding items from the rapper.
Investigators are currently reviewing security video to see if they can identify who is responsible for PnB's death.
They also are checking surrounding businesses to see the shooter fled in a getaway car.
At this time, he is still on the loose.
Earlier in the day, PnB shared a video of himself and Sibounheuang driving as he flashed his diamond chain.
PnB and Sibounheuang share two kids, daughters Milan and Xuri.
PnB signed with Atlantic Records in 2015. His single Fleek helped put him on the scene and his follow-up single Selfish reached No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Throughout his career, he worked with several of the biggest artists in the industry including Ed Sheeran, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.
Since news broke of his tragic passing, heartfelt tributes have poured out via social media, honoring his impact on music and the legacy he will leave behind.