PnB Rock Dead At 30: 'Selfish' Rapper Fatally Shot While Eating At Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles

Los Angles police Captain Kelly Muniz said the ordeal took place at the eatery's location on Main Street and Manchester Avenue.

"He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot," Muniz said, per the Los Angeles Times, revealing the shooter brandished a firearm inside the restaurant before demanding items from the rapper.

Investigators are currently reviewing security video to see if they can identify who is responsible for PnB's death.

They also are checking surrounding businesses to see the shooter fled in a getaway car.

At this time, he is still on the loose.