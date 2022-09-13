Is James Hewitt Prince Harry's Real Father? Paternity Theories Swirl About Princess Di's Lover After Elizabeth's Death

When the duo first grew close, he was a staff captain in the Life Guards and agreed to give her riding lessons. "Only one thing went wrong. We fell in love," Hewitt later wrote.

In a 1989 letter that she penned, Diana also gushed over the connection they felt.

"I have lain awake at night loving you desperately and thanking god for bringing you into my life ... I just long for the days when we finally will be together for always, as that is how it should be," she wrote.

Hewitt was soon after dubbed a "love rat" for dishing about his five-year affair with Diana amid news he planned to sell her love letters before ultimately having a change of heart.