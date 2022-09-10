Her Majesty's Money: Queen Leaves Behind Billion-Dollar Buckingham Palace & Royal Collection — Her Assets REVEALED

Before her death on Thursday, her impressive personal portfolio included everything from fine art and jewelry to horse and fruit farms to castles and country manors, as well as the stamps in the Royal Philatelic Collection and blue chip British stocks.

And on top of a parliamentary annuity, she also got a percentage of the annual income generated by the vast real estate holdings in Britain's Crown Estate — nearly $100 million in 2017. Yet all told, her fortune was estimated at just $520 million.

So, how does it divvy up?