King Charles Expresses His 'Love For Harry & Meghan' In Surprising Name Drop During Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

"Kate is clearly the family favorite," the source spilled further. “The decision is expected to upset Camilla and Meghan. The Queen’s will is not expected to provide any assets or money to Meghan or her children with Harry.”

“There's a very good chance the Queen won't leave either of them any jewels of value," another Royal source revealed. "It's not surprising, since they're not members of the royal family anymore but it would be a real slap in the face. When it comes to the Queen's jewels, we're told Kate and William are ‘not worried’ because they knew where they stood with Elizabeth.”

Prince Harry and Meghan have reportedly since confirmed their plans to remain in England following Queen Elizabeth’s death, although it is not yet known if they plan to return to their home in California.