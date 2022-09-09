Final Dig! Meghan Markle Wasn’t Invited To See Queen At Bedside Before Her Death

The Royal Family did not invite Meghan Markle to see Queen Elizabeth at her bedside before she passed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources said Prince Harry and Meghan were both in the U.K. working on projects when they received the news the Queen’s health was fading. The two then canceled an event they had but only Harry made the trip to Balmoral, where the Queen was staying at her estate in the Scottish Highlands.