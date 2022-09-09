'You Reap What You Sow': Kate Middleton Likely To Inherit Queen's $110 Million Jewelry Collection, Meghan Markle Will Get 'Nothing Of Value'

Prince William's wife is expected to inherit the late monarch's pricey jewelry collection — set to be worth a whopping $110 million. The 300 personal pieces belong to the Queen and not the Crown, an important distinction.

In July, sources told RadarOnline.com, "She's been focusing on her beloved pieces and who deserves what.

"The whispers are that she's made some last-minute changes to her will that'll be a shocking surprise for her heirs."