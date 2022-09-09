'You Reap What You Sow': Kate Middleton Likely To Inherit Queen's $110 Million Jewelry Collection, Meghan Markle Will Get 'Nothing Of Value'
Queen Elizabeth had her favorite in-law, and it wasn't Meghan Markle or her successor, newly appointed Queen Camilla. RadarOnline.com can reveal that Elizabeth was rumored to have made changes to her will before her death, and it's likely to fall in Kate Middleton's favor.
Prince William's wife is expected to inherit the late monarch's pricey jewelry collection — set to be worth a whopping $110 million. The 300 personal pieces belong to the Queen and not the Crown, an important distinction.
In July, sources told RadarOnline.com, "She's been focusing on her beloved pieces and who deserves what.
"The whispers are that she's made some last-minute changes to her will that'll be a shocking surprise for her heirs."
This outlet is now told that Middleton is likely to reap the benefits — a decision that's expected to ruffle some royal feathers.
"Kate is clearly the family favorite," an insider spilled to RadarOnline.com, adding the move will likely trigger Camilla, Meghan, and their significant others, King Charles and Prince Harry.
We're told that Camilla, who has been crowned Queen Consort with Elizabeth's blessing, has always been secretly jealous of Middleton's bond with the late Queen.
"She'd never say it, of course," said the source, "but it's one of the reasons Camilla resented Kate."
Camilla isn't alone. RadarOnline.com is told Meghan and her daughter, Lilibet, are expected to get the royal shaft. "There's a very good chance the Queen won't leave either of them any jewels of value," the pal revealed.
"It's not surprising, since they're not members of the royal family anymore," the insider continued, "but it would be a real slap in the face." When it comes to the Queen's jewels, we're told Kate and William are "not worried" because they knew where they stood with Elizabeth.
While Kate's likely to pass some of the jewels on to her daughter, Princess Charlotte, she and William "really don't want Lilibet to be left out."
"As for Meghan, she's not their concern," scoffed the royal insider.
If the Queen does indeed cut Meghan out, "some people think it won't be out of spite, but practicality," RadarOnline.com is told. "Others say it would be the Queen sending a message to Meghan and Harry: You reap what you sow."
Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday at the age of 96. The royal family held off on announcing her passing until each of her children and Prince William arrived at the scene. However, they didn't give Prince Harry the same curiosity.
RadarOnline.com can report that Harry was still en route to Balmoral Castle when his embattled family released the statement about Queen Elizabeth's death.