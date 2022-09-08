'Silence Is Golden:' Lisa Rinna Shamelessly Leaks Private Texts From Kathy Hilton Begging Her To Stay Quiet After Explosive Tequila Fight

The teaser cuts to Kathy snapping something snarky about her sister, Kyle Richards, and ranting while rushing out of the bar. Fans quickly jumped down Rinna's throat on social media, slamming the loudest RHOBH star for treating Kathy like trash.

However, the texts from Kathy seem to show there's more to the story.

Threat To 'Expose' Lisa Rinna Was FAKE, Man Behind 'Manufactured' Feud With Kathy Hilton Speaks Out