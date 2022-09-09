Diana Jenkins Will Not Attend ‘RHOBH’ Reunion In-Person Due To Covid, Will Appear Virtually Days After Bombshell Bot lawsuit
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins will not be attending her first reunion with Andy Cohen in person but rather will attend virtually, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a source close to Diana, the billionaire businesswoman has “covid with symptoms and is under doctor’s care.”
We’re told she will participate in the reunion show via Zoom to protect herself, fellow cast members, and the crew.
The reunion is expected to shoot today.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Diana has had quite a busy couple of weeks.
After her co-star Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son was attacked online by bots, many Bravo fans tried to accuse Diana of being the person behind the hateful comments being left on her son's Instagram.
However, as RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this week, Diana filed a bombshell lawsuit against the anonymous person responsible for the bot attacks.
“Bad people do bad things. It is wrong to send racist and bullying messages to a fourteen-year-old boy. It is wrong to deceive the public into believing an innocent woman is responsible for sending these messages. And it is wrong to mastermind this hateful campaign in anonymity," the lawsuit started off.
“This action seeks to unmask and hold accountable the morally bankruptcy person who has attacked a child and placed blame for his/her actions on Ms. Jenkins," her lawyer added.
Garcelle has yet to comment on the lawsuit filed by Diana.
On top of the lawsuit, Diana recently launched The Sunela Foundation which will collect donations for family members of the victims of the Lion Air Flight 610. The family members were stiffed millions by RHOBH star Erika Jayne's husband Tom Girardi.
"I was not aware of this tragedy until it became a topic of conversation on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' Diana told RadarOnline.com. "I feel so much sympathy for the widows and orphans left behind. I know firsthand the pain and suffering that accompanies the loss of a family member, having lost my brother in the closing days of the Bosnian War. I want to do what I can to support those people who suffered so much."
Fans expect the reunion taping to be dramatic with Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna all set for a showdown.