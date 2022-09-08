Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign

But before her recent passing, Her Majesty not only continued her royal duties as the Queen but she also issued a series of royal decrees in an effort to shape the monarchy and United Kingdom for years following her death.

“Her Majesty isn’t certain her family is up to the job of guiding Britain for the next 100 years,” a high-ranking royal aide told us last year.

“She’s not convinced her heirs have the will, skill, or character to do it right,” the royal aide continued. “So the Queen has bound them in shackles that will survive long after she goes to the grave.”