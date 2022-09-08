Overprotected? Britney Spears Won’t Be Doing Any Interviews To Promote Memoir

Britney Spears has been offered millions to do interviews following the end of her conservatorship, however, the troubled singer never wants to do an interview ever again, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Britney has always hated doing interviews and has never been happy with the end results. Even when her book comes out, she won’t do a single interview to promote it,” sources tell RadarOnline.com. “After what she’s been through, Britney is still very fragile and doesn’t trust reporters or strangers.”