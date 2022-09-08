'Crawl Out Of The Abyss': Dr. Mehmet Oz Believes Uninsured People 'Don't Have Right To Health'
Dr. Mehmet Oz once suggested uninsured Americans “don’t have a right to health” although they should have access to 15-minute checkups in a “festival-like setting,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The celebrity doctor-turned-politician made the shocking claims nearly ten years ago during a National Governors Association meeting in 2013.
"Give them a way of crawling back out of the abyss, of darkness, of fear, of not having the health they need, and give them an opportunity," he said at the time.
Dr. Oz added, "They don't have a right to health, but they have a right to access, to get that health."
During the meeting, Dr. Oz further suggested governors should work with smaller local health care providers to offer quick “15-minute screenings” held “in a festival-like setting.”
According to the 62-year-old Pennsylvania Senate candidate, 15-minute screenings in a festival-like setting worked well when he allegedly hosted such events himself – although he revealed those who took advantage of such opportunities had jobs but not health care.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dr. Oz’s newly resurfaced comments come as the celebrity doctor-turned-wannabe politician struggles in his ongoing Senate race against Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.
Ex-President Donald Trump, who endorsed Dr. Oz as Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate candidate, recently slammed the doctor and seemed to regret endorsing Dr. Oz.
“He’s going to f---ing lose unless something drastically changes,” Trump reportedly said in August, according to multiple sources.
Dr. Oz also angered GOP powerbrokers in July when he decided to take a vacation in Ireland and Palm Beach, Florida instead of staying in Pennsylvania to continue his campaign.
“Has he lost interest? He seemingly wanted to be the next kingmaker of the GOP and now he is an absentee candidate,” one top GOP powerbroker fumed at the time. “What the hell is going on?”
Dr. Oz also came under fire last week after comparing people suffering from homelessness in Philadelphia to "zombies with needles sticking out of their necks.”
"Go down to downtown Philadelphia. I see a little bit in Pittsburgh now too, but more in Philadelphia,” Dr. Oz said. “There are whole blocks, like multiple blocks and areas. You can't go. There are addicts walking like zombies into the street with needles sticking out of their necks.”
Although Dr. Oz is a retired cardiothoracic surgeon, many critics slammed the doctor for his lack of compassion towards those struggling in a state that he is fighting to represent.